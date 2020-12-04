How Royal Caribbean Resumed Cruising in Singapore
After months of planning and collaboration, Royal Caribbean International made its safe return to sailing in Singapore on Thursday.
Aboard Quantum of the Seas, the cruise line transported only Singapore residents from Marina Bay Cruise Center on three- to four-night itineraries. Passengers will be able to enjoy Royal Caribbean’s activities, dining and entertainment in new ways to promote safety.
To gain approval to set sail again, Quantum of the Seas implemented multilayered health and safety measures with guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean’s medical personnel and the Singapore Ministry of Health.
Some of the new health protocols in place include pre-departure health screenings, reduced capacity, universal testing, mandatory facial coverings, social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices and more.
In addition, all guests will need to scan a code required by Singapore upon embarkation and debarkation and will be required to carry the Singapore Trace Together Bluetooth app or Token at all times during the cruise.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome guests aboard Quantum of the Seas and offer Singapore residents the opportunity to get away, relax, and start enjoying the travel experiences they’ve been missing for so many months,” Royal Caribbean Managing Director Angie Stephen said.
“We are grateful to the Singapore Government for their partnership in making these pilot cruises a reality and pledge our commitment to providing our guests with the safest possible cruise experience,” Stephen continued.
Passengers sailing on Quantum of the Seas will still be able to enjoy the views from the North Star ride, RipCord by iFly skydiving and a FlowRider surfing simulator.
In addition, travelers from Singapore will be able to take in the experiences at Two70, a multimedia entertainment venue, and SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea with bumper cars, roller skating, trapeze school, basketball and more.
Guests will also be able to enjoy 18 onboard restaurants and live entertainment in the Music Hall, the Royal Theater and Royal Esplanade.
