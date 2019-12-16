Royal Caribbean Cancels Shore Excursions to Active Volcanoes
Donald Wood December 16, 2019
As a result of the deadly volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International announced it had canceled all shore excursions to active volcanoes.
According to Cruise Critic, Royal Caribbean passengers received a notice from the cruise line saying that all shore excursions already booked to areas where volcanoes are active have been canceled, with customers receiving credit for their purchase.
Royal Caribbean spokesperson Melissa Charbonneau told Cruise Critic the cruise line’s main focus was to protect its passengers, which warranted the changes to “several dozen” existing bookings to possibly dangerous areas.
“After the tragic incident this week in New Zealand, we are suspending tours of active volcanoes,” Charbonneau said. “Our main focus now is on helping our guests impacted.”
When the eruption on White Island in New Zealand occurred last week, 47 people were on the island, including many who arrived via the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship. There were nine Americans among those on an excursion when the volcanic activity occurred.
In total, at least 15 tourists were killed and dozens more were injured. Two people remain missing despite continued efforts from search and rescue teams scouring the island.
Following the tragedy, questions have been raised about whether cruise lines share responsibility and liability for passengers who are killed or injured while taking part in shore excursions, such as the one who transported the Royal Caribbean travelers to White Island.
