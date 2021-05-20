Royal Caribbean Cancels Summer 2021 Season from Bermuda
Theresa Norton May 20, 2021
Royal Caribbean International has canceled the summer 2021 program of voyages from Bermuda. The Vision of the Seas was to operate from the island June through Aug. 29.
“Vision of the Seas was to resume operations from Bermuda beginning June 2021. However, in anticipation for our U.S. return to service and following overwhelming feedback from our guests, the summer season in Bermuda will be cancelled,” the company said on its website.
In a separate statement, Royal Caribbean said “the likelihood of cruises setting sail from the U.S. this summer is greater each day, and with that, U.S. travelers are increasingly showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure.
“While we are no longer homeporting from the island nation, we still look forward to bringing our guests to Bermuda with several ships across the Royal Caribbean fleet as we have for many years. As we get back to cruising, our close partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the Bermuda Tourism Authority is still focused on working toward the common goal of getting the community back on its feet by helping revive local tourism.”
Royal Caribbean said it is reaching out to guests and travel partners impacted by this change to help with other options.
