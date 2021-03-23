Royal Caribbean To Sail Cruises From Bermuda This Summer
Royal Caribbean International will offer a series of seven-night cruises from Bermuda starting June 26 through August 2021. Bookings open March 29.
It’s the company’s second such program to operate tropical cruises accessible to U.S. travelers completely outside U.S. waters. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shut down cruising in March 2020 and still has given little indication when the industry can start up again in the U.S. The company also plans to sail from Nassau, The Bahamas, starting June 12.
The 78,340-gross-ton, 2,050-guest Vision of the Seas will operate the voyages from Bermuda, a first-time homeport. The cruises include an overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard in the West End, a full day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line’s private Bahamian island, and four sea days.
The cruises are open to guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. The company indicated the vaccine requirement could change: “This current health and safety measure, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis.” Crew also will be vaccinated.
“We are thankful to the government and people of Bermuda for welcoming us to their beautiful island nation with open arms as Vision of the Seas’ new homeport. This is another step in our safe and measured return to sailing beginning in June,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.
Perfect Day at CocoCay is the company’s number-one rated port of call according to guest satisfaction ratings. The private island features 13 waterslides, including the tallest waterslide in North America; the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean; a helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas.
“Bermuda has safely and responsibly managed the reopening of its tourism economy by air, and we will meet the challenge of doing the same for the cruise industry,” said Bermuda Premier David Burt. “We look forward to homeporting Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas this June as part of the island’s strategic tourism recovery planning which, as always, is guided by science.”
Royal Caribbean health and safety measures follow expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, head of public health and chief medical officer, and local government and health authorities.
In addition, travelers must meet the travel requirements of Bermuda. This currently includes receiving a negative PCR test result before traveling, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. The most up-to-date policies can be found on Bermuda’s website.
Royal Caribbean has operated for months in Singapore, carrying more than 50,000 guests on the Quantum of the Seas. The company also plans to operate Odyssey of the Seas from Haifa, Israel in May. For details on Royal Caribbean’s summer cruises in the Bahamas and from Bermuda, click here.
