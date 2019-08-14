Royal Caribbean Doubles Down on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Adds New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood August 14, 2019
The success of Perfect Day at CocoCay has led Royal Caribbean International to announce new four-night itineraries that include two visits to the industry’s leading private island destination.
Royal Caribbean passengers will have the choice of nearly 40 sailings beginning September 30 with two stops at Perfect Day.
Cruise Lines to Sail to More Asia Ports in 2019Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Introduces Luxury Private Air ServiceCruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Cruise Lines Announces Name of Fourth ShipCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Brings 'The Celebrity Revolution' To...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
In addition, the cruise line has introduced three exclusive voyages featuring the ultimate late-night island experience on the private island.
“Perfect Day at CocoCay has revolutionized private destinations in the vacation industry, and the resounding feedback from our guests is that they want more – more time and even more ways to experience the island,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said in a statement. “We’re building on an incredible adventure that’s already winning the hearts of many.”
Guests sailing onboard Navigator and Mariner of the Seas on these select cruises can double down on adventure by chilling one day and dialing up the thrills the next or hitting repeat on a combination of all their favorites.
On Royal Caribbean’s three one-of-a-kind cruises with late-night visits to the island onboard Navigator, passengers will be able to enjoy traditional Bahamian-inspired activities, including a Junkanoo Jam Up Party, an island barbeque and performances by a calypso band and fire dancers.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS