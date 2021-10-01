Royal Caribbean Expands Contact Tracing Technology Partnership
Tracesafe announced a new two-year wearable technology partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Royal Caribbean will utilize Tracesafe’s location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms as part of its Tracelet contact tracing wearable devices and bands, which are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID modules.
The cruise line worked with Tracesafe to manufacture the exclusive wearable tech designed to allow officials to identify close contacts when a passenger or crew member tests positive for COVID-19.
“It was the willingness of the TraceSafe team to develop a custom Tracelet device that met our requirements for style and design that propelled the partnership forward,” Royal Caribbean Chief Product Innovation Officer Jay Schneider said. “We look forward to continuing this engagement with TraceSafe as we explore the many new opportunities for IoT Technology onboard our ships.”
To meet Royal Caribbean’s commitment to sustainability, the cruise line joined TraceSafe’s recycling program, which aims at reducing electronic waste by refurbishing used IoT devices and giving them a second life.
The cruise line trademarked the name “Tracelet” in October 2020 and began implementing the technology on Quantum of the Seas sailings that restarted from Singapore in December 2020.
“We're proud to be the number one choice in enterprise IoT wearables for cruise lines,” TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd said. “This partnership with Royal Caribbean highlights our ability to deliver uncompromising IoT solutions on a massive scale.”
