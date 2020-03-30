Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise With Confidence Package
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Jim Byers March 30, 2020
Royal Caribbean says the decision has been made to extend their “Cruise with Confidence” policy to include all sailings departing on-or-before September 1st, 2020.
As a reminder, the Cruise with Confidence policy allows guests to cancel up to 48-hours prior to their sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit valid for redemption on sailings departing on-or-before December 31st, 2021. In addition, travel partner commission is protected on both ends – the canceled booking and the future booking where the FCC is redeemed.
In addition to the above, they are also announcing some additional flexibility to a few of their normal policies:
For sailings through September 1st, 2020: Double name changes are allowed until 48-hours prior to the sail date for both individual and group reservations
For sailings through December 31st, 2020: Group touchpoints at 180 days-to-sailing and 120 days-to-sailing have been waived, allowing the ability to hold space until Final Payment.
A trade communication will be released shortly and all information on Loyaltoyoualways.com updated accordingly.
FAQs: http://creative.rccl.com/Sales/Royal/General_Info/Cancelation_Policy_FAQs.pdf
Here is a statement from Royal Caribbean:
We understand that your client may be concerned about their upcoming travel plans, especially with the news of our operation suspension until May 11th, 2020.
While there is so much to consider and think about during this unforeseen situation, we want to make sure we do everything possible to ease any concerns, especially when it comes to your client’s upcoming vacation plans.
So, for that reason, we’re expanding our Cruise with Confidence cancellation policy to allow the flexibility to now decide to cancel up to 48-hours prior to departure for sailings departing on-or-before September 1st, 2020.
If canceled outside of final payment:
If under a Non-Refundable Deposit program – a Future Cruise Certificate in the value of the deposit and a refund for all other funds paid will be administered.
If a standard promotion was booked– a full refund of all amounts paid will be administered.
After final payment, if your client cancels up to 48 hours before their sail date:
An FCC will be administered in the amount of any funds paid towards their cruise fare to use on a cruise sailing departing on-or-before December 31st, 2021.
Your client can expect to receive his/her FCC via email within 30 days of when the cancellation was request.
We hope that this policy provides your clients with comfort - knowing your clients can choose to sail as planned or sail at a later time. Either way, we want you to have the perfect cruise vacation/holiday.
