Royal Caribbean Group Plans for Net Zero Emissions by 2050
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton October 28, 2021
Royal Caribbean Group announced a giant sustainability goal – “Destination Net Zero,” a decarbonization strategy that includes pledging to establish science-based targets and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Royal Caribbean Group operates Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. It also is a 50 percent owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have 13 ships on order as of June 30, 2021.
“Decades ago, we set out on a course to advance sustainability; our vision now is to realize carbon-free cruising over the next two decades,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Today we are announcing the most important destination of all in our company’s history – ‘Destination Net Zero’ – an ambitious strategy to cut emissions, protect our oceans, and ensure the viability of the hundreds of destinations that our guests and crew members care deeply about.”
Over 18 to 24 months, the cruise company will develop goals to be validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the first such pledge for the cruise industry. The work will begin following the publication of SBTi’s marine transport methodology. Science-based targets show companies how much, and how quickly, they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to help limit global warming.
One of the most ambitious milestones includes the delivery of a net zero cruise ship by 2035. The company said it will rely on strong partnerships with governments, suppliers and shipyards to develop alternative and accessible fuels and technology.
The company has already made some moves in this area, including an optimized hull design and system upgrades such as AC chillers utilizing 30 to 40 percent less energy. Royal Caribbean Group new generation of ships is 20 to 25 percent more efficient than their predecessors.
Silversea’s “Project Evolution” will be the cruise industry’s first hybrid-powered ship set to debut summer 2023. The company also has a wind farm in Kansas that will offset up to 12 percent of some emissions per year.
“Destination Net Zero” has a four-pronged approach that includes:
1. Modernization of its global brands fleet through the introduction of 13 new energy-efficient and alternatively fueled vessels, including its recently announced “Project Evolution” — the industry’s first ship to remove all local emissions while at port.
2. Continued investment in energy-efficiency programs for its fleet, including energy saving technologies, enhanced data systems and digitalization.
3. Development of alternative fuel and alternative power solutions.
4. Optimized deployment and integration of strategic shore-based supply chains.
Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to reducing its environmental footprint began nearly 30 years ago with “Save the Waves,” an effort that grew from a recycling program into a company-wide approach to embedding sustainability targets into the company's culture.
In 2016, the group embarked on a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
In 2020, the group set ambitious initial 2020 targets to reduce its environmental footprint, support ocean conservation globally and raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation. Earlier this year, it announced it had met or exceeded its 2020 goals, with the exception of a sustainable seafood sourcing target (now expected to be met by 2022) that was impacted by the travel suspension from the pandemic.
For more information on Royal Caribbean Group’s sustainability efforts, click here.
