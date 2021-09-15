World's Largest Cruise Ship - Wonder of the Seas - Sets Debut Date
Lacey Pfalz September 15, 2021
The largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, will begin its inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale on March 4, 2022, sailing around the Caribbean before heading to Europe in May.
The Oasis Class ship is the largest in the world, showcasing its size with special features like Central Park, eight distinct neighborhoods including the new Suite Class neighborhood, the tallest waterslide at sea, as well as The Vue, a cantilevered pool bar.
The Wonder of the Seas will sail on 7-night itineraries throughout the eastern and western Caribbean regions from Fort Lauderdale, visiting ports like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico and other favorites. Every itinerary will also feature a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island.
The itineraries are on sale now.
In May, the ship will continue its inaugural season on 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises porting from both Rome and Barcelona. The ship will visit iconic destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Capri, Italy. Its European sailings will open for sale on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
“The momentum taking off across bookings and our returning ships in the U.S. and Europe is significant. With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favorites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age can enjoy.”
