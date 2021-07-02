Royal Caribbean Opens Cruise Ship to First Responders at Surfside Condo Collapse
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke July 02, 2021
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley confirmed the cruise line will offer one of its ships as a temporary home for first responders working at the scene of the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida.
Explorer of the Seas arrived at PortMiami on Thursday to host up to 600 first responders for at least a couple of weeks. The ship, which welcomed at least 80 rescue workers on Thursday, is even opening up to first responder K-9s.
YESSS!! From my CEO #MichaelBayley: Today @RoyalCaribbean #ExploreroftheSeas arrived @PortMiami to offer accommodations for 1st Responders from all around the world to help at #Surfside. 80 arrived today and up to 600 responders will stay on Explorer for a couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/7iQFoCX2e9— James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) July 1, 2021
The 12-story Champlain Towers South experienced a sudden partial collapse in the early morning hours on June 24. At least 18 people are dead, and 145 people are still unaccounted for as of Friday, according to CNN. Rescue efforts were put on hold Thursday as engineers assessed the structure that's still standing. However, no one has been found alive at the site since the initial hours after the collapse late last week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed 60 staff members and an additional 400 personnel across five search and rescue teams.
Completed in 2000 as Royal Caribbean's second Voyager-class ship, Explorer of the Seas can accommodate more than 3,000 guests.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Miami, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS