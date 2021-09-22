Royal Caribbean Receives Approval to Build New Italy Cruise Terminal
Royal Caribbean will be able to construct a new cruise terminal in Ravenna, Italy.
The Ravenna Port Authority awarded the tender for the construction of a new cruise terminal and the concession of its cruise operations in Porto Corsini to RCL Cruises Ltd., a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group.
The process began in the summer of 2020. RCL Cruises Ltd. presented a public-private partnership option to develop the Port of Ravenna, which includes a revitalization of its waterfront of Porto Corsini. A new terminal integrate the natural environment of the seaside town.
Expected completion of the transformation and construction of the new terminal, the port will be a world-class facility that can be incorporated into itineraries as well as serve as a homeport to ships.
When the port is fully operational, the port will be able to serve more than 300,000 guests per year.
The port offers convenient access Bologna, Forlì, Rimini and Venice, Italy.
The new cruise terminal feature integrated landscaping, public green spaces, pedestrian and cycling pathways, and entertainment areas for residents and visitors. Plans call for LEED certification and focus on water and energy efficiency, renewable energy production, recycling and waste management and sustainable sourcing of materials.
At a press conference, Daniele Rossi, president of the Ravenna Port Authority said: "The fact that an international cruise operator of such worldwide importance as Royal Caribbean Group, has decided to invest in our port is an important signal for the entire Ravenna area.
"We are so honored to partner with the Ravenna Port Authority on this exciting cutting-edge project which will return growth to Ravenna and bring a new era of cruising to the region. Royal Caribbean has assembled a world-class team that is committed to a high-quality experience through sustainable development while embracing the extraordinary natural beauty and warm hospitality this region has become so well known for. There is a wealth of opportunities for visitors to discover the rich historic and cultural treasures, art and antiquities, the thrill of motor racing, unspoiled nature and beaches, international nightlife and Italian culinary tradition,” said Joshua Carroll, vice president, Destination Development at Royal Caribbean Group. "We thank the Port Authority, the Municipality of Ravenna, the Emilia Romagna region and the entire port and city community that have welcomed us and supported our project. We are also pleased to partner with our investors at VSL Club in Italy who will join us on this adventure."
