Royal Caribbean Reveals 2021 Summer Lineup For Europe
Royal Caribbean International invites travelers of all ages to discover Europe like never before in summer 2021 with 70 percent new itineraries that feature a new mix of destinations on seven ships.
With a culture-rich array of adventures on the world’s most innovative ships visiting fairytale castles and captivating cathedrals in Denmark, lavender fields in France and fjord-filled panoramas in Norway, guests have a bucket list-worthy collection of destinations to choose from.
All 2021 Europe itineraries are now available to book.
Anthem of the Seas will return to Southampton, England, for a second consecutive year, and embark on a summer in Europe where no Quantum Class ship has gone before.
A favorite in the region, Anthem will offer a variety of itineraries, ranging from the seven-night Norwegian Fjords to 14-night Mediterranean Cities, that include new ports of call in Denmark, France and Norway.
Harmony of the Seas heads back to Europe for the first time since her inaugural season in 2016, with 7-night sailings to the Western Mediterranean.
New Itineraries From Southampton
Anthem will make its way to Southampton and sail seven- to 14-night cruises to Norway, including new port of call Stavanger, where guests can hike up the 1969-foot-Prekestol “Preacher’s Pulpit” to take in the breathtaking views, or embark on a fjord safari for an up-close-and-personal look at the stunning sceneries.
Other new ports of call for the Quantum Class ship include Copenhagen, Denmark – home to the Prince’s Palace and National Museum galleries that showcase centuries-old collections of antiques and art; Denmark’s second-largest city, Aarhus, and one of France’s most iconic destinations, Bordeaux.
Select sailings will also include late-night visits in Paris, as well as overnights in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Lisbon, Portugal.
Explore Europe from Barcelona
Oasis Class returns with Harmony setting sail for the Western Mediterranean on seven-night cruises that include late nights in Florence/Pisa and Rome, Italy. For those wishing to start and end their trip in Italy, roundtrip sailings from Rome are also available.
Vision of the Seas will continue to offer jaw-dropping, 12-night Mediterranean itineraries. The ship will visit idyllic destinations, including the Greek Isles, Kotor, Montenegro; Nice, France; Rome and Florence/Pisa; an overnight in Venice, and late-night calls in Split, Croatia.
Jewel of the Seas will close out the summer homeported in Barcelona, where she’ll transport vacationers to the Iberian Peninsula and Greek Isles, including visits to Cannes, France; and Athens and Santorini, Greece.
Italian Adventures
Rhapsody of the Seas will spend another summer in Venice offering seven-night sailings that alternate between Greece, Croatia and the Greek Isles with select late-night calls in Kotor and Santorini.
Odyssey of the Seas, set to debut in November 2020, will be Royal Caribbean’s first Quantum Ultra Class ship to visit the spectacular shores of both Turkey and Greece on numerous itineraries. Odyssey will open for bookings the week of Dec. 9, 2019.
British and Baltic Exploration
Select Jewel itineraries from Amsterdam, the Netherlands and visiting the British Isles and the Baltics will include overnights in Edinburgh (S. Queensferry), Scotland and in St. Petersburg, Russia; as well as late-night visits in Liverpool, England.
This season marks the first time a Radiance Class ship calls on Liverpool and Bordeaux.
Adventure of the Seas, departing from Stockholm and Copenhagen will offer seven- to 11-night sailings that feature overnights in St. Petersburg and visits to Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia and Visby, Sweden. Adventure will be open for bookings the week of Dec. 9, 2019.
For more information on Royal Caribbean’s 2021 Europe itineraries, visit RoyalCaribbean.com.
SOURCE: Royal Caribbean press release.
