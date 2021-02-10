Royal Caribbean Says Its Waiting on the CDC to Launch Test Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff February 10, 2021
Test cruises are still in a wait-and-see mode.
Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandated that cruise ships undergo test sailings before resuming regular cruises. These simulations would open the door to a return to a new normal in cruise activity.
However, not much progress has been made since then.
This week, Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, addressed the issue, noting that there has not been any new information on how these cruises would proceed.
“The reason you haven't heard anything is because we don't have dates yet," Freed said during her weekly Coffee Chat with travel advisors. "We don't have any more information. But as soon as we do, I promise we will get that information to you."
When test sailings were first announced, they proved popular with passengers. More than 150,000 signed up to participate in these sailings.
Carnival has also noted that it hasn’t received any further information on test cruises.
"We can't push them to make us sail," she said. "It has to be jointly agreed upon,” Freed added. “We have to tread very carefully with them, and we want to work with them as a good partner. We don't have answers yet, because we're waiting for answers."
Freed said that they would keep their travel partners informed.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS