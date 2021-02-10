Last updated: 07:36 PM ET, Wed February 10 2021

Royal Caribbean Says Its Waiting on the CDC to Launch Test Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff February 10, 2021

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship (Photo by Lauren Bowman)

Test cruises are still in a wait-and-see mode.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandated that cruise ships undergo test sailings before resuming regular cruises. These simulations would open the door to a return to a new normal in cruise activity.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Oceania Cruises

Cruise Line Sells Out 180-Day World Cruise in One Day

Carnival Inspiration

Here Are the New Rules Carnival Will Implement When Cruising...

Flag of Canada

Canada Imposes New Ban on Cruises to 2022

Seabourn Encore

Seabourn Announces 2022 Itineraries In Europe, Alaska, Canada...

However, not much progress has been made since then.

This week, Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, addressed the issue, noting that there has not been any new information on how these cruises would proceed.

“The reason you haven't heard anything is because we don't have dates yet," Freed said during her weekly Coffee Chat with travel advisors. "We don't have any more information. But as soon as we do, I promise we will get that information to you."

When test sailings were first announced, they proved popular with passengers. More than 150,000 signed up to participate in these sailings.

Carnival has also noted that it hasn’t received any further information on test cruises.

"We can't push them to make us sail," she said. "It has to be jointly agreed upon,” Freed added. “We have to tread very carefully with them, and we want to work with them as a good partner. We don't have answers yet, because we're waiting for answers."

Freed said that they would keep their travel partners informed.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
SeaPlex on board Quantum of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Sailing Season

Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Line Sells Out 180-Day World Cruise in One Day

Carnival Cruise Line Removes New Health Protocols From Website

Alaska Officials Condemn Canadian Cruise Ban as ‘Unacceptable’

Here Are the New Rules Carnival Will Implement When Cruising Returns

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS