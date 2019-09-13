Royal Caribbean to Welcome First Quantum Ultra Class Ship to North America
September 13, 2019
Royal Caribbean International will dial up the adventure in South Florida in fall 2020 with the debut of the highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas—the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to arrive in North America. The global cruise line’s 27th ship will arrive to her seasonal homeport of Fort Lauderdale, FL in November 2020 to offer 8- and 6-night Caribbean cruises. Odyssey will then continue her inaugural year in Europe for summer 2021.
Offering even more ways to experience the sun-soaked islands of the Western and Southern Caribbean, Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to call on Aruba and Curacao as part of its 8-night itineraries. Island-hopping vacationers can explore Aruba’s rugged landscape off-roading in Arikok National Park, and discover the beloved architecture and narrow streets of Willemstad, Curacao.
Primed for memory-making, Odyssey’s 6-night adventures will open the door to deep diving in Cozumel, Mexico; swimming with sea turtles in George Town, Grand Cayman; and a day of thrill and chill on Perfect Day at CocoCay, home to Daredevil’s Peak, the tallest waterslide in North America; Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon experience that soars up to 450 feet in the air; Oasis Lagoon, the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool; and the pristine, white-sand beaches of The Bahamas.
Odyssey’s Caribbean cruises are now open for sale; Europe itineraries will open in November 2019.
As part of the Quantum Ultra Class, Odyssey of the Seas will represent the next evolution of Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking and high-tech Quantum Class. First introduced in 2014, Quantum Class ships boldly redefined the industry with unprecedented innovations in design, thrilling activities, game-changing technology and multidimensional entertainment.
Travelers on board Odyssey can expect to find an unrivaled combination of new, soon-to-be-announced experiences, plus “Only on Royal” features, including the RipCord by iFLY sky-diving adventure; North Star, a glass observation capsule that takes guests more than 300 feet above the ocean; the state-of-the-art Two70 entertainment venue; and a robust lineup of culinary experiences.
The ship will also tout the SeaPlex, the largest and most revolutionary indoor active space at sea, featuring a trapeze school, full-size basketball court, roller-skating rink and bumper cars.
For more details on these new itineraries, visit RoyalCaribbean.com.
