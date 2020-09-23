Royal Caribbean Updates 2021 Summer Cruises
September 23, 2020
Royal Caribbean International has made updates to its summer 2021 cruising season.
After receiving feedback from guests and travel partners, the cruise line has made changes to its schedule to provide more variety.
Royal Caribbean will now offer new four- and five-night Mediterranean getaways from Barcelona and more island time in the Caribbean, with ships sailing from additional U.S. ports, including Tampa, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Guests who were booked on cruises affected by these changes are being notified by the cruise line. These bookings will be covered by Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence program.
Ships with itinerary changes are Adventure of the Seas and Jewel of the Seas in Europe and Independence of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas in the Caribbean.
Adventure of the Seas was previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm. The ship will now sail from Barcelona for a mix of four- and five-night Mediterranean sailings to destinations such as La Spezia and Rome, Italy; Ajaccio, Nice and Marseille, France; and Palma and Ibiza, Spain.
Jewel of the Seas was originally set to homeport in Amsterdam and Barcelona but will now sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm for seven-night cruises calling on Northern Europe’s picturesque ports of Helsinki, Finland; Tallinn, Estonia; and Visby, Sweden.
Independence of the Seas, which was going to sail from Fort Lauderdale for three- and four-night cruises will now be sailing from Miami for the summer season, offering a combination of six- and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean, visiting islands including Aruba and Curacao.
Vision of the Seas will now sail from San Juan instead of Barcelona. Guests can book seven-night Southern Caribbean itineraries to destinations such as Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; and Bridgetown, Barbados.
Brilliance of the Seas will stay in Tampa for the summer season, sailing four-, five- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.
Royal Caribbean’s other summer 2021 cruises will sail as planned in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
