Royal Caribbean Updates Health Protocols
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli August 06, 2022
Saying it is moving closer to what its colleagues in the travel fraternity have done as the pandemic wanes, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has updated its health protocols for future sailings.
The updates take effect on Monday, August 8, according to CruiseHive.com.
-The cruise line’s protocols now say fully vaccinated guests no longer need to produce a test result if traveling on a cruise that lasts five days or less. Itineraries that involve Canada and Bermuda call for passengers to still produce their test results.
-Guests on longer itineraries or traveling to Canada or Bermuda must show a negative test result from a supervised PCP or antigen test.
-Unvaccinated children must still show a negative test prior to boarding, but kids do not need to test again at the terminal.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted its mandates and testing programs on cruise travel last month.
“While continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, we are excited to begin transitioning to a point that more closely aligns with other travel and hospitality sectors. With that, we are pleased to announce the easing of test requirements for most U.S. itineraries,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.
It's all part of a larger plan to transition to being fully unvaccinated, Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley recently said.
“We will also continue to operate highly vaccinated cruises with a vaccinated population greater than society. This continues to exempt kids 12 and under,” said. “We will also welcome unvaccinated guests over 12 and guests with a certificate of recovery within 90 days to travel keeping in mind our ships will typically sail with 80 percent plus vaccinated guests onboard.”
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS