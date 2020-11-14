Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Sat November 14 2020

Royal Caribbean Wants Quick Expansion to All Caribbean Nations

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2020

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas in the Bahamas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean International)

In an interview with Travel Weekly during the CruiseWorld virtual conference, Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain said the cruise line is hoping to expand its restart to all Caribbean islands as soon as possible.

Despite the talk about cruise lines primarily using their private destinations when they first resume service, Fain has more ambitious plans.

ADVERTISING
Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain

"There's an economic impact on the Caribbean nations that we've partnered with for so many years, so we want to get back to all of those places," he said at the conference, acknowledging that cruise lines will start out by allowing what he calls "curated experiences," or controlled shore excursions organized by the cruise line that maintain the safety bubble of the ship. "We think by working with local governments and businesses we can make curated experiences throughout the Caribbean."

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Opera cruise ship

Experts Weigh in on When the Cruise Industry Might Recover

Mississippi River paddlewheeler

Cruise Planners Offers Exclusive 2021-22 River Cruise Deals

Disney Wish Stern

Maiden Voyages Scheduled for Disney Cruise Line’s Newest...

Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations

Windstar Cancels Remaining January, February 2021 Sailings

Whether that restart even comes remains to be seen. Just on Friday, two Democratic senators wrote a letter to the Centers for Disease Control asking the agency to reinstate its ‘no sail order’ that would prohibit cruises from sailing in U.S. waters during a current surge in COVID-19.

If all stays the same, Royal Caribbean’s first sailings will be to its private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, with Fain calling it Royal's "good fortune" to have invested so much in those private destinations before the pandemic.

Then it’s on to other destinations.

"There is a desire to help these countries and these islands where tourism is so important to their economy," Fain said. "We really have to find ways to be helpful to the communities we serve, as well."

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

Some Lawmakers Calling for CDC to Reinstate No-Sail Order

Experts Weigh in on When the Cruise Industry Might Recover

Cruise Planners Offers Exclusive 2021-22 River Cruise Deals

Hurtigruten Announces Flexible Payment Plan for US Travelers

Maiden Voyages Scheduled for Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ships

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS