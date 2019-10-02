Royal Caribbean's Coco Beach Club to Open January 2020
Royal Caribbean International has announced that the exclusive Coco Beach Club at its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island destination in the Bahamas will open January 31, 2020.
The unofficial Royal Caribbean Blog also reported Wednesday that the cruise line has opened bookings for access to the Coco Beach Club as well as cabana reservations via the Cruise Planner site.
Elevate your beach day at the exclusive Coco Beach Club on #PerfectDayatCocoCay, opening January 2020. pic.twitter.com/D2jjXpjZXq— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) October 2, 2019
Originally scheduled to debut in December, the exclusive area will feature a slew of highlights, including an oceanfront infinity pool with in-water loungers and the first and only floating cabanas in the Bahamas.
A day pass includes access to an exclusive private beach, the clubhouse, the infinity pool, beach chairs and towels and complimentary dining at the Coco Beach Club restaurant. However, exact prices vary based on the sailing, the Royal Caribbean Blog points out.
The floating cabanas will resemble the famous overwater bungalows of Bora Bora and will feature a handful of amenities, including overwater hammocks, freshwater showers and private slides.
Perfect Day at CocoCay opened to guests earlier this year, introducing a plethora of one-of-a-kind attractions, including the tallest water slide in North America, the highest vantage point in the Bahamas and the biggest wave pool in the Caribbean.
