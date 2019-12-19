Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Thu December 19 2019

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas Coming to Eastern Mediterranean in 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood December 19, 2019

Odyssey of the Seas
PHOTO: The top deck of Odyssey of the Seas (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

When Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, debuts in November 2020, it will become the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to homeport in Rome and sail through the Eastern Mediterranean for the summer season.

Bookings for Odyssey of the Seas’ summer 2021 Mediterranean cruises opened Wednesday.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Carnival Cruise ships docked side-by-side in the Caribbean.

Carnival Corporation Joins Coalition to Decarbonize Shipping...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami

Where the Cruise Industry Stands Heading Into 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean ship departing the Port of Galveston

Royal Caribbean, Port of Galveston to Construct Third Cruise...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
‘COSMOS, Journey to the Unbelievable’ Cirque du Soleil

MSC Cruises Offers Sneak Peek at New Cirque du Soleil at Sea Show

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Starting in May 2021, Odyssey of the Seas will sail seven-, nine- and 12-night itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean to dream destinations, including Athens, Greece; Rhodes, Turkey; Naples, Italy; Heraklion, Crete; and Jerusalem, Israel.

As part of the changes to the itineraries for Odyssey of the Seas, passengers will have more time than ever to explore each port of call with longer days (up to 15 hours at every destination) and overnight stays at select stops.

“Odyssey will set the standard for delivering unforgettable European adventures, on which travelers will cruise to an exceptional combination of destinations that are in a league of their own as the most popular ports in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said in a statement. “With extended stays and overnights, Royal Caribbean is combining amazing itineraries with our game-changing ship to create a truly one-of-a-kind Europe vacation.”

Before heading to the Mediterranean, Odyssey of the Seas will be the first of her class to sail the Caribbean and visit tourism hotspots like Curacao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Mexico on six- and eight-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale.

In November 2021, Odyssey of the Seas will return to Fort Lauderdale for a second winter, sailing the same combination of itineraries. Caribbean cruises for winter 2021-22 opened Thursday.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Rendering of Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages Institutes Onboard Credit Deal

Nile River Cruise Debut Delayed After Ship Catches Fire

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Launches 'Accelerate Groups' Incentive Program

Carnival Corporation Joins Coalition to Decarbonize Shipping Industry

Princess Cruises Adds Sixth Ship to Europe 2021 Lineup

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS