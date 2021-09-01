Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain Receives Travel Advisor Group Honor
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood September 01, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) awarded Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain with the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award last week.
As part of the ASTA Advocacy Dinner in Chicago on August 24, the organization honored Fain for his contributions to the travel agency industry, marking only the fourth time the ASTA has awarded the honor in fifteen years.
During the event, Royal Caribbean International Senior Vice President Vicki Freed announced the cruise line’s parent company would donate $100,000 to the ASTA. In response, Fain also revealed he would contribute an additional $100,000 to support ASTA’s mission to protect and defend travel advisors.
“The board of directors voted unanimously to bestow the 2021 Lifetime Achievement award on Richard Fain because of his obvious belief in and affection for the travel advisor community,” ASTA President Zane Kerby said.
“Royal Caribbean’s protection of commissions, $40 million zero-interest loans for travel advisors and quietly hosting first responders in the wake of the Surfside Condominium tragedy, are just a few of the reasons that we’re honored to present Richard with this award,” Kerby continued.
In addition to the donations from Royal Caribbean and Fain, Internova Travel Group donated $10,000 and the Nexion Travel Group donated $5,000. Total contributions at the event likely topped $255,000.
Last week, Fain released his latest video update breaking down the impact of the Delta variant on the cruise industry, saying the pandemic upset the company’s plans, but the rigorous health and safety protocols and vaccination requirements have helped protect guests and crew members.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS