Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain Receives Travel Advisor Group Honor

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) awarded Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain with the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award last week.

As part of the ASTA Advocacy Dinner in Chicago on August 24, the organization honored Fain for his contributions to the travel agency industry, marking only the fourth time the ASTA has awarded the honor in fifteen years.

During the event, Royal Caribbean International Senior Vice President Vicki Freed announced the cruise line’s parent company would donate $100,000 to the ASTA. In response, Fain also revealed he would contribute an additional $100,000 to support ASTA’s mission to protect and defend travel advisors.

“The board of directors voted unanimously to bestow the 2021 Lifetime Achievement award on Richard Fain because of his obvious belief in and affection for the travel advisor community,” ASTA President Zane Kerby said.

“Royal Caribbean’s protection of commissions, $40 million zero-interest loans for travel advisors and quietly hosting first responders in the wake of the Surfside Condominium tragedy, are just a few of the reasons that we’re honored to present Richard with this award,” Kerby continued.

In addition to the donations from Royal Caribbean and Fain, Internova Travel Group donated $10,000 and the Nexion Travel Group donated $5,000. Total contributions at the event likely topped $255,000.

Last week, Fain released his latest video update breaking down the impact of the Delta variant on the cruise industry, saying the pandemic upset the company’s plans, but the rigorous health and safety protocols and vaccination requirements have helped protect guests and crew members.

