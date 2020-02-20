Sail the World With Princess Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Janeen Christoff February 20, 2020
Princess Cruises is taking guests around the world once again, and for the first time, the cruise line's 2021 world cruise will take place onboard the Island Princess, giving guests the chance to have a small-ship experience.
Guests can unpack one time and visit six continents, 32 countries and legendary destinations around the globe.
Passengers can choose to begin their journey in either Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or Los Angeles for a 111-day sailing that includes the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and more.
From Fort Lauderdale, guests head to ports in Central and South America, including Cartagena; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; and Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico before calling in Los Angeles and heading to Hawaii where the ship stops in Honolulu and Kona.
Passengers will have their first chance to experience Princess Cruises’ More Ashore program in Honolulu where the ship stays later into the night giving guests more opportunity to experience the destination. There are 14 late-night calls during the 2021 World Cruise as well as overnights scheduled for Dubai and Venice, Italy.
The Island Princess then sets sail for the South Pacific with calls in Papeete (another More Ashore destination), Bora Bora, Pago Pago and Suva.
For many passengers, a highlight of the 2021 world cruise will be the ship's calls in Australia and New Zealand.
The Island Princess will stop in Darwin, Yorkeys Knob, Airlie Beach, Brisbane, and Sydney in Australia. In New Zealand, the ship will call in the Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Picton and New Plymouth.
Guests will have the chance to see intriguing cities such as Sydney and Auckland as well as explore the Marlborough wine region on New Zealand’s South Island. In Australia, guests will be able to experience the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef while in Cairns.
After leaving the land down under, guests set sail for new adventures in Southeast Asia and the Arabian Peninsula.
The first stop is Bali, followed by Singapore; Langkawi, Malaysia; Phuket, Thailand; and Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Shore excursions include trips to ancient temples and relics in Sri Lanka, the chance to visit Khao Phra Thaeo National Park in Thailand and explore Singapore’s stunning botanic gardens and Changi Beach.
The Island Princess then sets sail for the Arabian Peninsula with calls in Muscat and an overnight in Dubai before sailing to Aqaba and through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean.
Once in the Med, the ship calls in Israel where guests can experience the Holy Land and visit religious sites such as the Western Wall, Via Dolorosa, Stations of the Cross and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
The ship will also sail to Turkey, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Slovenia, giving guests the chance to see the cities of Kusadasi, Kotor, Split and Ljubljana.
The journey will also take guests to classic European destinations in the Mediterranean, including Malta, Sicily, Venice, Sorrento, Rome, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Malaga before heading for Casablanca and the Canary Islands.
The ship then sets sail for Fort Lauderdale. Roundtrip Fort Lauderdale passengers would disembark here before the Island Princess returns to South and Central America with passengers sailing onward to Los Angeles.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Australia, New Zealand, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS