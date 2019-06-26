Sales Open For The First MSC Cruises’ Seaside Evo Ship MSC Seashore
WHY IT RATES: MSC Seashore will be an enriched version of the innovative and highly successful Seaside generation of MSC Cruises ships. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
MSC Cruises — the Swiss-based world’s largest privately-owned cruise line — has today announced the opening of sales for MSC Seashore for her inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean. Starting in June 2021, she will sail a seven-night itinerary calling at the high-demand ports of Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valetta.
Sales open today exclusively for MSC Voyagers Club members for a two-week period, as one of the many benefits of the program that rewards loyal MSC Cruises’ guests. All other guests will be able to book cruises starting July 11, 2019. MSC Seashore will be the third ship in the innovative Seaside generation, following MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and the first of two enriched Seaside Evo ships with extended public spaces, more staterooms and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any cruise ship in the Company’s fleet.
Gianni Onorato, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Cruises, commented, “Each and every ship that we build is different. MSC Seashore is an evolution of the ground-breaking Seaside prototype but this enriched ship has allowed us to further enhance the guest experience with the introduction of new features and facilities as well as some further improvement of the existing ones. With an increased capacity and expanded facilities, MSC Seashore will offer guests myriad opportunities to get closer to the sea, providing yet more options for vacationers to enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean when the ship comes into service.”
The increased length of the ship by 52 ft. has allowed for some of the public spaces to be redesigned, creating new public areas as well as optimizing the location of other areas throughout the ship. A new double deck show lounge has been created below the aft pool, which is now on Deck 8, while the indoor pool on Deck 18 will be extended with an additional deck over and around the pool. The family offering has also been expanded with an even bigger kids’ area and the ultimate state-of-the-art waterpark.
A brand-new restaurant will be introduced for Aurea guests as well as an additional main restaurant. There will be a new location for the specialty restaurants on Deck 8, as the buffet will move to Deck 16. This new position for the specialty restaurants allows for waterfront seating on the iconic waterfront boardwalk bringing guests ever closer to the sea as they enjoy their lunch or dinner.
MSC Seashore will also feature new stateroom designs such as connected staterooms for families and groups. The MSC Yacht Club will offer a new style of suite, featuring a walk-in wardrobe. In addition, there will be two more luxury suites with whirlpool baths, and 28 more terraced staterooms with their own private area for sunbathing.
MSC Seashore will be fitted with the best and latest available environmental technology to reduce her environmental impact including: an exhaust gas cleaning system for cleaner emissions; an advanced wastewater treatment system; smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) to recover heat from machinery spaces; and LED lighting and smart devices to significantly save energy. In addition, she will be equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) into harmless nitrogen (N2) and water. This is all part of MSC Cruises commitment to provide guests with the best vacation experiences at sea in a sustainable way.
MSC Seashore, as well as the fourth ship from MSC Cruises’ Seaside-generation is being built by Italian shipyard FINCANTIERI, one of the largest shipbuilding groups in the world. These new ships combine FINCANTIERI’s long history of shipbuilding, expertise and Italian flair for design with industry-leading innovation and the global vision of MSC Cruises.
When booking MSC Seashore over the initial two-week opening of sales period exclusive to them, MSC Voyagers Club members will not only be able to have the first selection of staterooms, but also receive a special 5% discount in addition to their 5% loyalty discount. All other guests will enjoy a 5% early booking discount until September 11, 2019. Prices start at $1,249 CAD per person for a balcony stateroom.
MSC Seashore will commence her maiden voyage on June 13, 2021 and will be joined merely 18 months later by a second Seaside EVO ship in autumn 2022.
SOURCE: MSC Cruises press release.
