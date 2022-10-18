Scenic Announces Features, Itineraries for Second Luxury Yacht
Scenic’s second ultra-luxury yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, is scheduled to set sail in April 2023 as construction advances as planned.
Its inaugural voyage will be the 11-day “Incredible Iberian Discovery,” which sails from Lisbon to Barcelona. Early-bird offers are available on many sailings with savings of up to 20 percent.
The development of the build is showcased in a newly released video from James Griffiths, Vice President of Marine Operations, Scenic Group: Scenic Eclipse II.
Among the notable features for Scenic Eclipse II are its expansive 5,920-squre-foot Senses Spa complete with dedicated male and female wellness areas appointed with saunas, steam room, temperature-controlled plunge pools, relaxation lounges and a manicure/pedicure studio.
The spa also has an outdoor terrace and a dedicated yoga and pilates studio. The steam room area has been expanded to include aromatherapy, an ice fountain and experience showers, and the introduction of a salt therapy lounge with heated beds and aromatherapy scents.
Due to the success of the KLAFS infrared chairs on Scenic Eclipse, designed to relieve back pain and encourage muscle relaxation, an expanded infrared ocean-view lounge has been added with color light therapy to energize and reinvigorate skin cells.
Other new venues include a new bar area on Deck 10 with indoor and outdoor seating, and a large, oval-shaped pool with relaxation space.
The April 13 maiden voyage of Scenic Eclipse II, which will sail along the Atlantic coast, past the Strait of Gibraltar and into the Mediterranean, is priced from $8,056 per person, double.
Purpose-built for Antarctica with a Polar Class-6 rating and oversized zero-speed stabilizers, the yacht offers 15-day “Beyond the Antarctic Circle” voyages roundtrip from Ushuaia (Argentina), with prices starting at $18,631.
The yacht also will explore lands above the Arctic Circle to Iceland, the Denmark Strait in search of whales, Disko Bay, and more. The 12-day “Exploring the High Arctic” voyage from Reykjavik to Copenhagen departs Aug. 2, 2023, with prices from $11,805.
Scenic Eclipse II also will explore Scotland, Australia, French Polynesia the Caribbean and more.
The vessel will have just 228 guests (200 in polar regions), an almost 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio, private butler service, and 10 dining options. All voyages are all-inclusive, with transfers, fine dining experiences, premium beverages, gratuities, and excursions included in the price.
