Scenic Group Unveils First Look at Scenic Eclipse II
Patrick Clarke June 15, 2022
Scenic Cruises has unveiled a first-look timelapse video of its newest Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, which will enter service next year.
The 90-second video available at ScenicUSA.com showcases the innovation and technology involved in building the ship. Highlights include the addition of the ship's front thrusters and Azipod mounting, engines and Azipod installation as well as bow and top section builds.
Scenic Eclipse II will be near-identical to sister yacht Scenic Eclipse and will float out at its shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia later this month. However, improvements have been made to the original Scenic Eclipse design based on feedback from guests and crew. For example, there will be enhancements to the Senses Spa and a larger pool and outdoor area on Deck 10 in addition to a larger submarine that can accommodate up to eight guests on dives.
"The addition of Scenic Eclipse II to the fleet continues our mission to bring once-in-a-lifetime exploration to guests. Our Discovery Yachts are unique in that they can handle diverse conditions, meaning they can go from the icy waters of the Arctic and Antarctic to the warmth of the Caribbean, and explore ports and coves that larger vessels just cannot access," Maggie Carbonell, VP of Marketing US for Scenic Group, said in a statement.
"We are intent on innovating and raising the game in the ultra-luxury cruise sector and are doing this by refining the on-board experience and delivering exciting new destinations. There is no limit to our ambition, which is what our discerning guests expect."
Scenic Eclipse II is scheduled to make its inaugural sailing from Lisbon, Portugal in April 2023 before sailing both polar and warm-weather destinations around the world, including itineraries in the Mediterranean, Scotland, the Americas, the Caribbean and both Polar regions. In 2024, Scenic Eclipse II will also venture to Australia, Polynesia and Indonesia.
