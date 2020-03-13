Scenic Group Suspends European River Cruises Through April 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Theresa Norton March 13, 2020
The Scenic Group will temporarily suspend all European river cruise operations on its Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises and Evergreen Cruises & Tours brands until April 30, as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeast Asia river cruises are suspended for the remainder of the season, which ends mid-May.
Royal Caribbean Brands Suspend US Operations for 30 DaysCruise Line & Cruise Ship
NCLH Suspends Cruising for Three Brands Through April 11, 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Canada Bans Cruise Ship Stops Until July 1 Due to CoronavirusCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Nepal Suspends Mountain-Climbing Due to CoronavirusDestination & Tourism
“With the news of increasing COVID-19 cases in countries around the world, the health and safety of guests and crew is our primary focus,” said Jayne O’Brien, managing director of Scenic Group USA. “We will continue to ensure they come first and foremost in all our decisions.”
For guests whose departures are within this suspension period, the Scenic Group is offering a future travel credit valued at 125 percent of the booking, or a refund of the amount paid. Those who choose credits have up to 24 months to travel on a Scenic Group river cruise. All change fees have been waived.
The Scenic Group is also committed to protecting travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that have been paid in full and for the total amount of the credits – whether the guest takes a refund or future travel.
Full details of the cancellation policy are outlined here for Scenic and here for Emerald.
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Waterways, Europe, Cambodia, Vietnam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS