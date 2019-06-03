Scenic Unveils 2020 European River Cruise Brochure
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours June 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Available to travel agents, the brochure details over 24 itineraries, including three ones.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ new 2020 European River Cruise brochure is now available to travel agents and consumers online at scenicusa.com or in hardcopy form by mail. The brochure details the company’s more than two dozen cruise itineraries as well as the host of amenities and special experiences awaiting its guests.
Whether it is the 15-day Jewels of Europe, sailing between Amsterdam and Budapest, the new 12-day Spectacular South of France, that focuses on the food, wines and iconic sights of the Burgundy wine region, or taking in the once a decade performance of the Passion Play in Oberammergau as part of Scenic’s Danube cruises, Scenic is putting forth a stellar program of experiences for new and returning guests.
Leading the news items are three new itineraries. The new 12-day Spectacular South of France, mentioned above, introduces guests to the estate of Château Meursault and its acclaimed wines; shopping with the chef at a local Avignon food market followed by a cooking class in the ship’s Culinaire; e-bike rides through the countryside; and a private classical concert in the historic Palais des Papes.
The eight-day Lower Danube Explorer links two of Europe’s great capitals—Budapest and Bucharest—and highlights the local cultures in places such as Kalocsa, Novi Sad and Belgrade. And the new 15-day Christmas Wonderland brings back yesteryear’s traditions of the holiday season. Sailing between Amsterdam and Budapest, guests enjoy numerous Christmas Markets, some dating back hundreds of years, roasted chestnuts and glühwein, traditional crafts, Midnight Mass and an abundance of holiday cheer.
Scenic is also offering several incentives for those who book any 2020 Scenic Europe and Russian river cruises by September 4, 2019. Itineraries of 11 days or longer come with free premium economy air or $2,000 per person savings. Guests staying on the top deck (Diamond) taking 15-day and longer sailings also receive free premium economy plus door-to-door airport transfers. Eight- to 10-day sailings receive free economy flights or $1,200 per person savings. Scenic is also offering 50 percent off single supplements on select sailings.
Celebrating the decennial performance of the Passion Play, which began in Oberammergau, Germany in 1633, Scenic is offering a series of six- to eight-day touring itineraries between May 20 and Sept 21, 2020, which include tickets to the play and a seamless link to a selection of river cruise itineraries including Rhine and Danube sailings.
Scenic also offers land extensions on many of their sailings. New in 2020 is Basque Highlights—a four-day exploration of Spain’s Bay of Biscay coastline that takes in Biarritz in France and Spain’s San Sebastián and thriving city of Bilbao, that can be added to the Bordeaux river cruises. Other possibilities include Paris, Prague, Transylvania, Monte Carlo, Turkey, Switzerland, Madrid, Berlin and Lisbon.
The 5-star Scenic Space-Ships offer all-inclusive luxury experiences - from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits including mini-bar re-stocked daily, to six onboard dining options and a wellness area and fitness center. And guests will never have to reach for the wallet or purse as everything (except a haircut or massage) is included: tips and gratuities, expert local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities that allow for a more personalized vacation, plus Scenic Enrich events which are exclusive to Scenic and its guests.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 33-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive escorted tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations and, since 2008, truly all-inclusive, five-star river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. In 2019, Scenic is introducing the world’s first Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse.
Sister brand Emerald Waterways has seven Star-Ships offering European river sailings with an eighth (EmeraldHarmony) launching this year for SE Asia’s Mekong River. Exclusive charters are offered on SE Asia’s Irrawaddy River; the Volga River in Russia; yacht cruises out of Croatia; and Egypt’s Nile River.
Additional information on these and other cruises, brochures and reservations can be obtained via travel agents or www.scenicusa.com; phone 844-788-7985; or email: info@scenicusa.com. Brochures can also be downloaded directly from the website.
SOURCE: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours press release.
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS