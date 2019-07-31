Seabourn Announces Special Holiday Cruises Around The World
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn July 31, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Seabourn is encouraging travelers to book a cruise during the holidays with the announcement of five special cruises. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Give the gift of travel this upcoming holiday season. Seabourn will be ringing in festivities with five special holiday cruises around the world set to celebrate everyone’s favorite time of year.
Seabourn’s holiday cruises provide perfect opportunities for family and friends to reconnect, enjoy precious quality time together and create unique, lasting memories.
Each of these specialty cruises will be curated to include celebratory onboard events, festive dining and truly memorable programming inspired by the spirit of the season.
Guests of Seabourn’s holiday cruises will have the opportunity to discover some extraordinary destinations throughout the season aboard every vessel in the Seabourn fleet, while also enjoying a wealth of onboard activities.
Discover global holiday cheer by exploring the natural and cultural wonders in cruising destinations like breathtaking Antarctica, the sun-bathed Caribbean, the coastal beauty of Australia and New Zealand, and the colorful, friendly ports of Vietnam and Thailand.
“A voyage with Seabourn is a wonderful way to gather for the holidays, where you’ll create memories that family and friends will be able to share for a lifetime,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of global marketing and sales at Seabourn.
“This year’s holiday voyages offer something for everyone by combining a festive décor and atmosphere, onboard events, and appealing coastal and inland settings that put their own spin on the holiday season,” added Austin. “With five ultra-luxury ships delivering impeccable cuisine and cherished destinations to choose from, a Seabourn holiday cruise should be at the top of everyone’s travel list.”
Each Seabourn holiday cruise will highlight the best of the season, from scheduled Christmas and Hanukkah festivities filled with good cheer, decorated gingerbread villages and evergreen displays, to classic New Year’s Eve celebrations that fuse finest holiday garb, classic party favors, champagne toasts at midnight, and dancing into the new year.
Holiday sailings for 2019 scheduled aboard every ship in the Seabourn fleet include:
14-Day Holiday Antillean Gems (December 21-January 4)–Take a rambling route from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Miami, Florida, aboard Seabourn Sojourn amidst a string of glorious Leeward Islands waiting in between. It will be festive, with Gustavia on Saint Barthelemy, Charlestown on Nevis, Willemstad on Curacao, and Key West, Florida welcoming guests to soak up sun, surf and local culture along the way. Celebrate Christmas Eve in Point-A-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and take in Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located beyond the sugary sands of Carambola Beach in Saint Kitts on Christmas Day. New Year’s Eve will offer much to celebrate with a call at Port Antonio, Jamaica, while the first day of 2020 on Cayman Brac, the smallest and most unspoiled of the Cayman Islands, will make for a delightful stop to start the new year.
24-Day Holiday Antarctica, Patagonia & South Georgia (December 19-January 12)–Set sail from Buenos Aires, Argentina aboard Seabourn Quest, and unwrap an exciting “South Georgia Experience” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with scenic cruising, landings, and an optional Ventures by Seabourn kayak excursions showcasing the wildlife and spectacular scenery of South Georgia. Then it’s on to the bottom of the world with a six-day “Antarctic Experience,” where guests can explore the Antarctic Peninsula as the calendar heads into 2020. There will be plenty else to enjoy heading back north on the west coast of South America, with various landings and scenic cruising of the Beagle Channel, El Brujo Glacier, Chilean Fjords, and more before arriving at San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.
16-Day Holiday Australia & New Zealand (December 21-January 6)–Set sail from Sydney’s breathtaking harbor and four days later spend Christmas Eve exploring Melbourne with myriad options including a UNESCO Partner Tour of “Arcades and Alleyways.” This holiday version of the line’s popular Antipodean itinerary aboard Seabourn Encore continues with Christmas Day at sea en route to New Zealand, where ports of call including Milford Sound, Oban, and Wellington will be waiting, as well as a day of cruising in spectacular Fjordland National Park. New Year’s Eve in the “Garden City” of Lyttelton (Christchurch) will offer cool explorations including a “High Country 4WD & Jet Boat Adventure,” while New Year’s Day in Kaikoura will have opportunities to make memories from watching whales by catamaran to swimming with seals before guests disembark in Auckland.
14-Day Holiday Caribbean (December 21-January 4)–Sail round-trip from Barbados aboard Seabourn Odyssey with overnights and extended evening stays at island destinations across the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The relaxing, two-week holiday cruise will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at sea between Trois Islets, Martinique, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where an overnight stay will offer opportunities from walking tours to a rum tour for exploring the oldest continuously occupied European city in the Americas. Other stops include Cartagena, Colombia; an overnight in Oranjestad, Aruba, where locals speak Papiamento; and Kralendijk, Bonaire, where guests will be greeted with a friendly “bon bini” as they enjoy the pretty waterfront promenade, quaint toy-like houses that exemplify Dutch colonial architecture, and many possibilities to soak up the scenery on land and beneath the waves.
14-Day Holiday Thailand & Vietnam (December 21-January 4)–Step onboard Seabourn Ovation in Singapore and head for colorful, friendly ports on one of Seabourn’s most popular Asian itineraries. Christmas Eve festivities include an optional day of sightseeing of the “Best of Bangkok,” while Christmas Day will be marked with Seabourn’s signature Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue party on the sparkling sands of the unspoiled tropical island of Ko Kood. After taking in Sihanoukville, Cambodia’s only international marine port, the cruise continues to Vietnam with an overnight stay at Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) followed by New Year’s Eve at Da Nang (Hue) with various opportunities to explore the city including three distinctive UNESCO Partner Tours of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The final stop will be in Hong Kong.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100 percent oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available onboard at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.
SOURCE: Seabourn Press Release
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS