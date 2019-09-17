Seabourn Officially Extends UNESCO Partnership
September 17, 2019
Seabourn today signed an agreement to extend its official partnership for a further five years with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to help support its mission of safeguarding World Heritage.
To date, Seabourn and its customers have contributed more than $1 million to UNESCO since its 2014 pledge to partner with the international organization that’s pledged to protect and promote the world’s most unique cultural and natural elements, which are invaluable to all of humanity.
Since the partnership’s initial formation, Seabourn has delivered visitors to discover hundreds of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Fares for these optional Seabourn excursions also include a small donation made to UNESCO itself.
“We’re incredibly proud to continue our relationship with UNESCO as their official cruise partner, building on the work we have completed together in recent years,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “Together we share a common view that the preservation of cultural and historic sites around the world has lasting impact on travelers for generations to come.”
The UNESCO alliance gives Seabourn’s guests the advantages deeper insight, unique access and behind-the-scenes information provided about the World Heritage sites and projects they visit. On select sailings, expert speakers on World Heritage subjects join passengers as part of the line’s complimentary enrichment and entertainment program, called Seabourn Conversations.
Seabourn’s fleet of five ultra-luxury, all-suite ships traverse the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations, and current itineraries can provide more than 250 shore experiences at over 170 UNESCO-designated sites. The cruise line has also created special World Heritage Discovery Tours at a number of ports worldwide. The intimate experience aboard its special vessels enables its guests’ to follow their passions in exploring exceptional destinations in a uniquely personal way.
