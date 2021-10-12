Seabourn’s 2024 World Cruise To Visit 72 Ports of Call
Seabourn has unveiled its 145-day “2024 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons,” which will visit 72 destinations in 28 countries on five continents. The cruise opens for sale on Oct. 13.
Seabourn Sojourn will depart Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2024, and travel west to Hawaii, South Pacific islands, New Zealand, Australia, and a number of destinations in Asia, Arabia, Egypt and the Holy Land, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 5, 2024. The full cruise includes 20 overnights and late evening stays in 21 ports.
Segments ranging from 22 to 89 days are available.
The World Cruise will include two signature events – a “Caviar in the Surf” beach barbecue at Ko Kood, Thailand, and a private classical concert under the stars in the ancient ruins of Ephesus, Turkey.
Destination highlights includes Sydney, the Great Barrier Reef, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam’s Halong Bay, Egypt, Petra, the Suez Canal, and the Holy Land.
The line is planning optional shore excursions in more than 25 ports with designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, thanks to its partnership with UNESCO. The 2024 World Cruise will also feature a number of optional, mid-voyage overland excursions where guests will disembark at one port and rejoin the ship at another, so they can visit Luxor and the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, outback adventures in Australia, the Taj Mahal in India, UNESCO World Heritage sites in China and Cambodia, and more.
Included with the full 145-day voyage are a bon voyage dinner and overnight hotel stay before departure in Los Angeles, three exclusive World Cruise events, a president’s event, and pillow gifts.
Those who book the full 145-day voyage by May 31, 2023, will receive the above amenities, as well as roundtrip air; a $2,000 shipboard credit per person for Oceanview and Veranda Suites or $3,000 for Penthouse and Premium Suites; private car transfers between home and airport; luggage shipping service between home and ship in Los Angeles and Athens; unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board; a visa package for U.S. and Canadian citizens; and 50 percent reduced deposit in U.S., Canadian and Australian markets.
The line is offering a 5 percent discount for repeat full World Cruise guests. Guests who book either the full world cruise or segments and pay in full by May 31, 2023, will receive an additional 3 percent savings off the cruise-only fare. Certain restrictions apply.
