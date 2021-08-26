Seabourn Sojourn Returning to Service in Mediterranean Next Year
Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced that its Seabourn Sojourn ship would return to service for the summer season in the Mediterranean on June 6, 2022.
When Seabourn Sojourn resumes service in Europe, it will become the third of five vessels owned by Seabourn to make a return to cruising. The cruise line continues to work with various global government and port officials to develop plans for the return of its full fleet.
The ship will spend its summer 2022 season sailing the Western Mediterranean and exploring the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.
“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” Seabourn president Josh Leibowitz said. “We know our guests are eager to see the world with us again, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Seabourn.”
The revised restart date for Seabourn Sojourn resulted in the cancelation of the 2022 145-day World Cruise, originally scheduled to depart on January 11, 2022. The 2024 World Cruise itinerary will now replicate the 2022 World Cruise, with bookings opening in October.
Earlier this month, Seabourn revised the date for the first voyage of its new luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Venture. The ship will now depart on its maiden voyage from Greenwich (London), England, on April 10, 2022.
