SeaDream Yacht Club Installs New Slides From Pool Deck to Water

slide on SeaDream II
The SeaDream II has a new inflatable slide from the pool deck to the sea. (Photo courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club)

SeaDream Yacht Club, which operates two luxury 112-guest yachts, is adding inflatable 23.5-foot-long slides that will deployed from the pool deck, 19 feet above the water line, so guests can slide right down into the seawater.

The slide is already installed on SeaDream II so guests can enjoy the new amenity in the Mediterranean now and in the Caribbean later this winter. SeaDream I will get an inflatable slide within the coming months in time for the upcoming Caribbean season.

“SeaDream is always looking for opportunities to enhance our guest experience,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club. “Slides have become popular aboard yachts and we know that our guests will enjoy this new amenity on their SeaDream yachting vacation. This can be a more fun way for guests to enjoy the beautiful waters of the exclusive harbors and secluded ports we visit, as well as reach our retractable marina to enjoy the water-sports activities we offer.”

The SeaDream logo is also emblazoned on either side of the slide.

Family-owned and -operated, SeaDream’s twin casually elegant mega-yachts accommodate a maximum of 56 couples, who are catered to by 95 crew members. They operate even- to 15-day voyages under the “It’s Yachting, Not Cruising” philosophy. For more information, click here.

