Shaquille O’Neal Officiates Vow Renewals on Carnival Cruise Line Fleet
Carnival Cruise Line Claudette Covey February 14, 2023
Guests sailing aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s 24 ships this Valentine’s Day were offered a new take on romance – the chance to participate in the company’s largest vow renewal at sea – with ceremonies virtually officiated by none other than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the line’s chief fun officer.
“Our wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, and our dedicated team of professional planners can help handle every detail with care, from the music and decor to the dessert,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.
“Guests can choose ceremonies at sea, in port at beautiful destinations, or even at the ship's homeport ahead of their cruise so friends and family who aren't sailing can attend the event.”
The line’s “Weddings by Carnival” program provides guests with a diverse portfolio of offerings, ranging from intimate ceremonies to larger wedding affairs with friends and family.
“The Valentine’s Day vow renewal ceremonies lead a series of fun activities planned for guests to enjoy the holiday on board, from special trivia to Dive-In Movies and the ever-popular ‘Love & Marriage’ show hosted by each ship’s cruise director,” Carnival said.
