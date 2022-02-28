Silversea Christens Silver Origin With Ceremony in the Galápagos Islands
Silversea Cruises christened the 100-guest Silver Origin on Feb. 25 in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands. The godmother was Johanna Carrión, a conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands.
Guests took to the water on Silver Origin’s Zodiac rafts, raising a glass of champagne as Silversea officially welcomed the ship to its fleet of 10.
A tradition of Royal Caribbean Group, a bagpipe performance started the naming ceremony, which marked Jason Liberty’s first ship christening as the new president and CEO of Silversea parent Royal Caribbean Group.
Liberty co-hosted the event with Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea; and Fernando Delgado, vice president, Silversea Cruises Ecuador. Escorted by Captain Karin Chacon, Carrión addressed Silver Origin’s guests before Bishop Patricio Bonilla blessed the vessel.
“My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone,” Liberty said. “Silversea’s efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment. Our approach is built on the mantra that ‘respect for the oceans is not a choice, it’s a way of life.’”
“It was a very proud moment to officially welcome Silver Origin to our fleet,” Martinoli said. “Beyond just visiting the most beautiful corners of our planet, Silversea aims to enrich each destination. This is especially true in the Galápagos Islands. Silver Origin is our strongest means to inspire travelers to safeguard the wellbeing of this beautiful archipelago for future generations.”
Raised in the Galápagos Islands and a permanent resident of the archipelago, Carrión is the executive director and CEO of the Scalesia Foundation, an educational foundation supported by Silversea Cruises, that champions the long-term conservation of the Galápagos through education.
“It is a great honor to be selected as the godmother of Silver Origin,” Carrión said. “Silversea’s support for the Scalesia Foundation helps to safeguard the wellbeing of the Galápagos Islands for generations to come. I look forward to strengthening the collaboration between Silversea Cruises and the Scalesia Foundation, as we continue to foster long-term conservation through education on sustainability.”
