Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Wed August 31 2022

Silversea Cruises Adjusts Testing, Vaccination Policy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Rich Thomaselli August 31, 2022

The Silver Muse in Sydney, Australia
The Silver Muse in Sydney, Australia (photo via Silversea Cruises)

Silversea Cruises has become the latest cruise line to update its COVID-19 and vaccination policies.

The luxury line announced today it will welcome all travelers on board its ships regardless of vaccination status where local regulations allow.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
The ROBOTRON ride on MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape

Woman working on cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean Group Adding SpaceX's Starlink Internet to...

Part of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet

Are Cruise Lines Experiencing Greater Bookings With Easier...

Seabourn, Seabourn Venture, expedition ships, luxury expedition ship

Seabourn Reveals Design for First Expedition Ship, Seabourn...

Couple hugging at sunset on cruise ship.

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Stories From August

Silversea Cruises has also adjusted its COVID-19 testing requirements. Where local regulations allow, vaccinated travelers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to embarkation.

Unvaccinated travelers may sail aboard Silversea ships by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

Silversea advised travelers to consult with their travel advisor, particularly since varying degrees of restrictions and protocols exist in certain countries, including Australia, Canada and Greece. In nations that still require tests, all Silversea guests will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Silversea said it will advise booked guests and their travel advisors of any relevant local COVID-19 requirements within 30 days prior to sailing.

For more information on Silversea Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
The ROBOTRON ride on MSC Cruises' MSC Seascape.

MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group Adding SpaceX's Starlink Internet to Cruise Ships

Seabourn Reveals Design for First Expedition Ship, Seabourn Venture

Virgin Voyages Launches 'The Sailing Club' Loyalty Program

gallery icon Cruise News: Top Stories From August

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS