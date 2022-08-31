Silversea Cruises Adjusts Testing, Vaccination Policy
August 31, 2022
Silversea Cruises has become the latest cruise line to update its COVID-19 and vaccination policies.
The luxury line announced today it will welcome all travelers on board its ships regardless of vaccination status where local regulations allow.
Silversea Cruises has also adjusted its COVID-19 testing requirements. Where local regulations allow, vaccinated travelers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to embarkation.
Unvaccinated travelers may sail aboard Silversea ships by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test within 72 hours prior to embarkation.
Silversea advised travelers to consult with their travel advisor, particularly since varying degrees of restrictions and protocols exist in certain countries, including Australia, Canada and Greece. In nations that still require tests, all Silversea guests will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Silversea said it will advise booked guests and their travel advisors of any relevant local COVID-19 requirements within 30 days prior to sailing.
