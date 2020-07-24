Silversea Executives Share Insight Into New Health Protocols
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton July 24, 2020
Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli sent travel advisors a letter and a video about the company’s Healthy Sail Panel, which will develop protocols for healthy cruising after the coronavirus pandemic.
He was joined in the video by Damien O'Connor, Silversea’s senior vice president of hotel operations and onboard revenue.
“As we navigate through these interesting times, we all look towards the day that we return to sailing on our beautiful vessels,” Martinoli wrote. “Recently, Royal Caribbean Group made an announcement in regards to the Healthy Sail Panel, an assembled group of experts that are working on the development of plans on what returning to service will look like. I know that our travel partners are excited to see what they will be recommending.
“I look forward to sharing with you the recommendations from the Healthy Sail Panel as they become available and in turn, you can inform your guests about what we’re doing,” he wrote. “Moreover, I look forward to the day I can welcome yourselves and your guests onboard our luxurious vessels. Until then, it is my hope that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy.”
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS