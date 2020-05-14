Silversea Extends Commission Protection, Relaxed Cancellation Policy
Silversea Cruises will now pay commissions on canceled voyages for all guests who have paid in full, regardless of whether they choose cash refunds or a future cruise credit. This is retroactive to the line’s first cancellations in March 2020.
The policy will remain active until Silversea is able to resume sailing, or until further notice.
In the case of cruises departing before Dec. 31, 2020, when a guest cancels under the “Cruise with Confidence” policy, if they have paid in full and take the future cruise credit (FCC), then agent commission is protected both on the canceled booking and on the FCC when it is applied to a new booking.
“When guests choose our enhanced 125 percent FCC on a canceled sailing, everyone benefits,” Silversea said in a statement. “The guests get a great value on a future voyage. Agent commission is fully protected on both the canceled booking and the new booking when the FCC is fulfilled. And Silversea will once again set sail to some of the world’s greatest destinations.”
Silversea also extended the previously announced “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation program to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before Dec. 31, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100 percent FCC for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue. When guests opt for FCC and have paid in full, the travel agent’s commission is protected for both the canceled booking and the future FCC booking.
Also, Silversea reduced its deposit requirement to $1,000 per suite for any new booking made before June 30, 2020. Guests who redeem this offer also will receive $1,000 onboard spending credit per suite. The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages except for full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of an FCC can also use it on this offer.
Guests who book a voyage from Sept. 1, 2020, and beyond—and pay in full by June 30, 2020—will receive an additional 10 percent savings.
