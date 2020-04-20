Silversea Reduces Deposit, Further Eases Cancellation Policy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton April 20, 2020
Silversea Cruises introduced new measures to offer more flexibility to travelers so they can plan future trips without worrying about the uncertainties.
Silversea reduced its deposit requirement by $1,000 per suite for new bookings made before June 30, 2020.
Guests who redeem this offer will also receive $1,000 onboard spending credit per suite. The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages except for full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests can use future cruise credits to take advantage of the offer.
Silversea also is extending the “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation program to all voyages scheduled to depart before Dec. 31, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue.
When guests opt for future cruise credit and have paid in full, the travel agent’s commission is protected for both the canceled booking and the future reservation using the credit. “Our new reduced deposit requirement and expanded ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program are designed to address the uncertainty that our guests may be feeling these days while providing additional tools for our valued travel partners that will help boost their business during this difficult period,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director for the Americas.
As a member of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea is embracing the RCL Cares program, which is dedicated to assisting travel professionals in the U.S., Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories who are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
The program offers a variety of services to help educate travel partners as they navigate myriad government benefits, including the CARES Act in the U.S. These services will include access to key resources and helpful information pertaining to the financial assistance and other benefits that may be available.
Travel partners can find educational material about the recent legislation, and they will soon have the opportunity to receive more assistance through a resource desk RCL is setting up. The program will not provide legal, tax or financial advice.
Travel professionals can get started with RCL Cares at CruisingPower.com, where they can access highlights of the CARES Act, FAQs, and Small Business Association resources and tips.
