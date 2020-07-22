Silversea Extends “Cruise with Confidence” Plan Through April 2021
July 22, 2020
Silversea extended its “Cruise with Confidence” program to all voyages departing prior to April 30, 2021. The initiative lets guests cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours before sailing and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) for the amount paid, which is good for two years.
When guests redeem the FCC and have paid in full, their travel advisor’s commission is protected for both the canceled booking and the future reservation.
The company said recent booking trends indicate travelers have growing confidence in departures for summer 2021 and winter 2021-22. Silversea said extending “Cruise with Confidence” to April 30, 2021, gives travelers greater confidence in booking.
For 2021, closer-to-home sailings are proving popular, with Americans showing healthy demand for a return to Alaska; the Mediterranean and Northern Europe proving most popular with Silversea’s European and British guests. Australians, meanwhile, are keen to sail around Australia and New Zealand. Further afield destinations, including the Galapagos and Antarctica, are also expected to rebound strongly as guests search for nature, wildlife and open spaces.
Silversea also extended its Double Bonus offer. The promotion features a reduced deposit requirement of $1,000 per suite for any new booking made before the new expiration date of Aug. 31, 2020. Guests who redeem this offer will also receive a $1,000 onboard spending credit per suite. The Double Bonus offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of a Future Cruise Credit can also use their credit to take advantage of the offer.
