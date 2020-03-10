Silversea Reassures Travel Advisors by Protecting Commissions
Travel Agent Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton March 10, 2020
Following the introduction of the Royal Caribbean Group’s “Cruise with Confidence” program, luxury line Silversea went further by protecting travel agent commissions on bookings canceled for voyages departing between March 9 and July 31, 2020.
Silversea will protect all bookings refunded through a future cruise credit in which guests have made their final payment.
This enhancement is offered in addition to the “Cruise with Confidence” program, which lets guests cancel their voyages up to 48 hours before the sailing date and receive a Future Cruise Credit valid for two years after the date of issue. The offer is good on cruises departing from March 9 to July 31, 2020.
Silversea will allow travel partners to retain any commissions already paid, and pay commissions on bookings canceled between March 9 and July 31, 2020, after they were paid in full, provided the cancellation occurs outside of the 48-hour cancellation window outlined in the Cruise with Confidence program.
Further, bookings made through redemption of these Future Cruise Credits will also be eligible for full commission based on the cruise value of the new booking.
“The current circumstances regarding the outbreak of Covid-19 novel coronavirus, which are out of our control, inspired Silversea and the Royal Caribbean Group to introduce this program,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director for the Americas. “We know our loyal travel partners are undoubtedly working particularly hard during these uncertain times, and it is important to all of us at Silversea that you are receiving your well-deserved compensation. We appreciate your partnership, and we could not succeed without your support.”
