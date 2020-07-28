Silversea Launches Culinary Podcast With Food Expert Adam Sachs
July 28, 2020
Silversea Cruises is launching a new culinary podcast called S.A.L.T. Lab Radio, named after its pioneering onboard Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) program that will begin when the new Silver Moon starts sailing.
The podcast is hosted by Adam Sachs, director of the S.A.L.T. program and former editor-in-chief of Saveur Magazine. Each episode will take listeners into the world’s richest culinary cultures with guest appearances from culinary experts. The podcast’s setting will change according to the geographical positioning of the Silver Moon and the S.A.L.T. program.
S.A.L.T. Lab Radio is available to stream for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
“We could all use some transporting stories these days. And with grounded local experts to guide us, we can make connections to places that go beyond the usual chit-chat about where to eat and what to try where, though there will be plenty of practical useful advice for the hungry traveler too,” Sachs said. “We’ll follow the route of Silver Moon and meet up with passionate chefs, winemakers, informed food writers and other experts to help us appreciate the places we visit through the lens of what they grow and cook there.”
In S.A.L.T. Lab Radio’s first episode, Sachs spoke with three culinary innovators along the border of Italy and Slovenia: Ana Ros, widely regarded as Slovenia’s best chef and co-owner of Hisa Franko, the first restaurant in Slovenia to earn two Michelin Stars; Antonia Klugmann, head chef and owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Argine a Venco in Collio, Italy; and Mateja Gravner, a winemaker at the illustrious Gravner family winery, which straddles the Italy-Slovenia border. To listen to the first episode, click here.
Additional episodes will be released in the coming weeks, with immersive dives into the culinary cultures of Albania, Sicily and Lisbon. Subsequently, as Silver Moon journeys towards the Caribbean and South America, additional series will take listeners deeper into the culinary cultures of these regions too.
“As the pioneering leader in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, we are always looking for innovative ways to respond to our guests’ needs, preferences and behaviors, and to enrich their travels,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief marketing officer. “With anticipation growing around our soon-to-launch S.A.L.T. program, we have introduced our new podcast, S.A.L.T. Lab Radio, to begin sharing immersive culinary stories with our guests in an engaging and accessible way and to offer an alluring taste of what’s to come.”
