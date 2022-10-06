Silversea Offers $250 Bonus for 2023 Voyages Booked in October
Silversea Cruises is offering a $250 bonus commission for travel advisors who make new bookings on any 2023 voyage by October 31, 2022. The bonus commission will be paid to the travel advisor 45 days after a booking with a deposit made.
The offer applies to more than 400 voyages across all seven continents.
“Our travel advisor community plays a vital role in our success, and we are pleased to offer this bonus commission of $250 to underscore our longstanding appreciation for the important work of our partners across the globe,” said Roberto Verdino, senior vice president-revenue management for Silversea. “We are always creating opportunities to express our gratitude to our travel advisor community, empowering them with the tools they need to increase bookings, grow their businesses, and give their clients an unrivaled luxury travel experience.”
Silversea also is offering guests a two-category upgrade on select 2023 itineraries when booked by Oct. 31, 2022. In addition, clients may take advantage of a 15 percent reduced deposit on all door-to-door and port-to-port fares when booked by Nov. 30, 2022, with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages.
In addition, members of Silversea’s loyalty Venetian Society can get an additional 5 percent savings on top of the customary 5 percent off on all Silver Endeavour voyages for summer 2023 and winter 2023-24. To get the deal, bookings must be made before Nov. 30, 2022.
In summer 2023 and winter 2023-24, Silver Endeavour will sail on 25 voyages to Antarctica, Northern Europe, and the Arctic. The line’s “Sail with Us” referral program will offer 5 percent off the cruise to Venetian Society members, in addition to the existing referral benefit.
For more information, click here for Silversea’s travel advisor portal.
