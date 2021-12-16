Silversea Opens Pre-Sale Reservations for Silver Nova
Ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises has opened pre-sale reservations for Silver Nova, the first vessel in the line’s Nova class of ships.
The company said the ship will be the first low-emissions luxury cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology featuring fuel cells, paving the way for the future of sustainable cruising.
The limited-time offer is available until Jan. 6, 2022, for travel advisors and members of Silversea’s Venetian Society loyalty program.
The inaugural season for the 54,700-gross-ton, 728-guest Silver Nova will begin July 15, 2023. The ship’s 10-day maiden voyage from Southampton will visit St. Malo and Bordeaux, France; Bilbao and Vigo, Spain; and Oporto, Portugal, before ending in Lisbon.
During its inaugural season, Silver Nova is scheduled to offer 21 seven- to 23-day cruises in the Mediterranean and a grand voyage to South America to kick off 2024, as well as a transoceanic crossing to unlock over 100 destinations and 50 countries.
Silver Nova will feature many outdoor venues and a collection of aft suites with stunning 270-degree views. Other Silver Nova amenities will include Otium, Silversea’s wellness program introduced in 2021 on Silver Dawn, and S.A.L.T., an immersive culinary concept that was first experienced on Silver Moon.
“We are thrilled to offer our guests a new way to travel with this evolution of luxury and sustainability,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova represents more than a new luxury ship; its launch advances responsible cruising and new leadership and innovation in the cruise industry.”
“To say Silver Nova is spectacular is an understatement. The ship surpasses traditional standards of luxury cruising and propels our fleet towards the future,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer. “Her revolutionary design will elevate all levels of onboard indulgence and comfort, with personalized experiences focused on deep destination authenticity.
For more information about Silver Nova, click here.
