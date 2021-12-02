Silversea Begins Construction on First Nova Class Ship, Silver Nova
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Lacey Pfalz December 02, 2021
Silversea Cruises’ newest ship, the Silver Nova, began construction last month with a steel cutting ceremony on November 18.
The newest and first Nova Class ship is expected to set sail in summer 2023 with 728 guests and a guest-to-crew ratio of 1:1.3. The ship, and all Nova Class ships after it, will be pioneers in sustainable cruising, with a hybrid power source model that includes emission-free operation in port and the use of liquefied natural gas, achieving a total of 40 percent overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions than the cruise line’s Muse Class ships.
The Silver Nova will also feature a micro auto gasification system, reducing onboard waste volume and lower incineration emissions. The Nova class ships are expected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) rating of 25 percent better than International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements.
The ship is being built in Papenburg, Germany by Meyer Werft. General sales for the ship open on January 6, 2022. Members of Silversea’s Venetian Society and travel advisors have access to presale itineraries on December 16, 2021.
“Our Nova class ships represent a significant investment in unprecedented technological solutions. They support our mission to preserve the planet without compromising on comfort or luxury,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova is the manifestation of Silversea and Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term commitment to sustainability.”
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS