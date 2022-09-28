Silversea Outlines Itineraries for Expedition Vessel Silver Endeavour
Silversea Cruises has outlined 25 new voyages for the expedition vessel it purchased from the former Crystal Cruises – the 200-guest Silver Endeavour.
From May 2023 through March 2024, the ship will explore 116 cold-weather destinations across Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica, including 24 maiden calls for Silversea.
“Expanding the most diverse polar offering in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, we are delighted to unveil Silver Endeavour’s new collection of voyages for summer 2023 and winter 2023/2024,” said Conrad Combrink, senior vice president of expedition, destination and itinerary management for Silversea.
“With state-of-the-art expedition amenities, the industry’s highest space-to-guest ratio, and a leading team of experts on board, Silver Endeavour will deliver the most enriching experiences for guests in the world’s most remarkable destinations, as they journey in unparalleled comfort,” he said. “Silver Endeavour represents the commitment of Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea Cruises to pushing boundaries in travel; she is the most advanced ship in her class.”
With its PC6 classification, the six- to 18-day voyages will journey deep into to the polar regions. Silver Endeavour will spend summer 2023 exploring the British Isles, Iceland, and the Arctic, including Greenland, Svalbard, and the Canadian Arctic. Then it will head south, returning to the White Continent in winter 2023-24 to explore the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands.
The vessel also will make two voyages to the British Isles and Iceland in spring 2023, nine voyages to the Arctic and Greenland in the summer, and 14 voyages to Antarctica during the winter 2023-24 season.
Silver Endeavour will offer nine six-day Antarctica Bridge fly-cruises, which allows travelers to fly over the Drake Passage to King George Island in business class.
