Silversea Rents Island for World Cruise Guests
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Claudette Covey March 08, 2023
Raising the bar on the bells and whistles of a world cruise, Silversea Cruises rented out an entire island in the Philippines for 300 guests on Silver Shadow’s “South Side Story World Cruise 2023.”
Guests visiting pristine Kalanggaman Island were greeted with performances by 500 residents of the Philippines’ Eastern Visayas region, cocktails created by mixologists and marienda (afternoon tea) with Filipino dishes.
Guests were able to stroll the island’s beaches, relax in hammocks and daybeds and take advantage of beachside massages.
The event culminated in a multi-course dinner followed by dance performances.
“This once-in-a-lifetime experience took two years of planning and preparation, and we are grateful to the local community for their invaluable support,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s senior vice president of expeditions, destination and itinerary management.
“Utilizing our destination expertise, Silversea invests heavily in bespoke events for our guests’ enjoyment, connecting travelers with our planet’s most captivating cultures, communities and landscapes. This is especially true of our World Cruise offering.”
“The added value of special World Cruise events like these is truly what sets Silversea apart,” said Silversea President and CEO Barbara Muckermann.
“And we have more in store for our guests on this amazing 139-day voyage, from a bespoke Freddie Mercury tribute show staged at a historic palace in Zanzibar to an exclusive evening performance at the Manaus Opera House in the Amazon, complete with champagne and canapes, among other experiences.
“There is simply no better way to explore the world.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Philippines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS