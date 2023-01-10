Silversea Reveals Silver Nova’s Dining, Drinking & Lounging Venues
Silversea Cruises is readying the launch of its next new ship, the Silver Nova, for August 2023, unveiling its eighteen dining and drinking venues onboard the 728-guest, sustainably built ship.
The Silver Nova is set to become one of the most sustainable cruise ships ever built as the world’s first low-emissions cruise ship with a hybrid design that allows for zero emissions while in port, the first of its kind.
“In addition to her pioneering sustainability credentials, Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for our guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with an entirely new design approach for Silversea,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.
“Silver Nova represents a milestone in our strategy to build the perfect ship for every itinerary, with her array of venues enhancing the guest experience to a new level,” continued Muckermann. “Pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury travel, she will enrich the social aspect of cruising to unprecedented levels, fostering the strong sense of community that is core to life on board each Silversea ship. Her openness to the destinations she visits will offer guests a new way of connecting with the world.”
The ship’s restaurants are all enhanced with more space and a fresh design, including six indoor restaurants La Terrazza, Atlantide, S.A.L.T. Kitchen, La Dame, Silver Note, and Kaiseki and two outdoor dining options, Spaccanapoli and the Grill. Another multi-purpose dining venue is the Arts Cafe.
Enhanced for this ship is the S.A.L.T. Lab, a larger test kitchen offering immersion experiences with a region’s culture through food. Guests can enjoy learning to cook with the guidance of local food experts, now able to accommodate 28 guests at a time.
The Silver Nova will also feature several beloved lounging areas, including The Dolce Vita Lounge, the line’s signature pre- and post-dinner drinks venue; The Venetian Lounge, with live theatrical and musical performances; an expanded Observation Lounge, with panoramic views and the ship’s library; The Panorama Lounge, with 270-degree views; and The Connoisseur’s Corner, where guests can enjoy premium cigars and liquors.
One new-to-Silversea offering is The Shelter, an evening-only bar offering cocktails in a modern, chic setting located near the ship’s other nightlife venues.
The Otium Spa, a Roman-inspired wellness and spa area with an indoor swimming pool, treatment rooms, fitness center, beauty salon and more has been expanded for this ship to offer more wellness and beauty offerings than on previous Silversea ships.
