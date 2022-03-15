Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Tue March 15 2022

Silversea Reveals Details of Roman-Inspired Otium Wellness Program

Otium Spa deck on Silver Dawn
The Otium outdoor spa deck on Silver Dawn, due out April 1, 2022. (Photo via Silversea Cruises)

Silversea Cruises on April 1 will welcome its 10th ship, the 596-passenger Silver Dawn, which will feature its new Otium wellness program and a reimagined spa.

Otium is grounded in the philosophy and traditions of the ancient Roman lifestyle that encourages balanced indulgence, pampering, and pleasure over sacrifice and delayed gratification.

“Thoughtfully designed with Otium in mind, Silver Dawn’s reimagined spa offers guests unprecedented comfort, enhanced with Roman-inspired art pieces, elegant furnishings, and a curated Otium treatment menu,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief commercial officer. “Starting in suites with dedicated balcony, bathing and sleeping experiences, before intensifying in the beautiful Otium Spa, and extending through the ship with unforgettable moments of pleasure, the Otium wellness journey has been designed to pamper our guests like never before.”

A treatment room in the Otium Spa on Silver Dawn.
A treatment room in the Otium Spa on Silver Dawn. (Photo via Silversea Cruises)

Silversea’s butlers will offer a choice of scents, a comfort food menu, gourmet bites and libations. Guests can wear a plush Otium bathrobe and slippers, before heading to the Otium Spa. The wellness ritual, influenced by ancient Roman baths, offers a range of Mediterranean-inspired treatments and hydrothermal experiences. There is a modern relaxation room, with chaises for lounging, and an expansive outdoor area.

Silver Dawn’s spa is larger than that of her sister ship, Silver Muse, and includes an enhanced beauty salon, fitness center, barber salon, and the outdoor relaxation area. The spacious relaxation room is decorated with Roman-inspired artworks and an infinity water feature. There also are treatment rooms, a large sauna, and a steam room.

In the Otium Spa, treatments incorporate natural and sustainable products. Guests can select their preferred scent and their preference of three body oils, as well as body scrubs. In addition to facials, medi-spa cosmetic treatments and acupuncture are available.

The beauty and barber salons include hair rituals, manicure and pedicures, and gentlemen’s grooming.

