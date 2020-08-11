Silversea Revises Expedition Voyages for 2021-2022
August 11, 2020
Silversea Cruises unveiled a revised collection of 157 expedition voyages from January 2021 through July 2022.
The expedition schedule includes enhanced itineraries in the Galapagos aboard the new ship Silver Origin, an unprecedented “Deep Antarctica” expedition and an ultra-luxury fly-cruise to Antarctica, a 51-port Arctic grand voyage, and the first expedition World Cruise.
Here’s a summary.
Galapagos Itineraries Aboard Silver Origin
The new 100-passenger Silver Origin will make five maiden calls, including the island of Santa Fe. The iconic islands of Fernandina and Isabela now feature on both itineraries, and each will include improved programs ashore. Guests will have more opportunities to see the Galapagos penguin, green sea turtles, iguanas, and many bird species. Aboard Silver Origin, guests will enjoy the highest guide-to-guest ratio (1:10) and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region.
The Deep Antarctica Expedition
Silversea’s longest-ever voyage – 20 days – to Antarctica will include the line’s first attempt to cross the Antarctic Polar Circle. Departing Jan. 27, 2022, the Deep Antarctica expedition proposes to reach an impressive 69°S – the 69th parallel south. Guests aboard Silver Explorer will venture to Marguerite Bay and potentially as far south as the Bellingshausen Sea, a seldom-visited area of the Antarctic Peninsula.
Expedition World Cruise
Now setting sail on Jan. 25, 2022, Silversea’s 167-day “Uncharted World Tour” will be the first expedition World Cruise. The pioneering voyage will take travelers across 21 oceans and seas, calling in 107 destinations in 20 countries. Seventy experts and 20 guest speakers will join the voyage, sharing their insight as Silver Cloud travels to some of the most remote locations on earth.
The First Ultra-Luxury Fly-Cruise to Antarctica
Silversea will launch “Antarctica Bridge,” the world’s first ultra-luxury fly-cruise to the White Continent. This program lets travelers fly over the Drake Passage in business-class in about two hours each way, combined with five days on the Silver Explorer to experience the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the Ross Sea, and the subantarctic Islands.
Silversea’s First-Ever Arctic Grand Voyage
Departing July 16, 2021, Silver Cloud will embark on Silversea’s first Arctic Grand Voyage to 51 destinations across seven countries. The 63-day voyage will cross the Northwest Passage and explore Svalbard.
Also included in Silversea’s new collection of expedition voyages for 2021-22 are 10 voyages in Northern Europe, with five sailings departing from the British Isles and two voyages to the Norwegian Fjords; a wide selection of in-depth expeditions in Australia’s Kimberley Region, as well as Southeast Asia and Melanesia; seven voyages to the South Pacific Islands; a variety of options in South America, including two itineraries to the Chilean Fjords; and the chance to discover Alaska and the American West Coast.
Two Silversea expedition ships will also be enhanced in 2021. Silver Explorer will get more Zodiacs while the Silver Wind will be converted into an ice-class ship.
