Silversea to Add New Suite Categories to Silver Endeavour
Silversea Cruises has unveiled details of the upcoming refurbishment planned for Silver Endeavour, a luxury expedition ship, including 10 new suites and more crew accommodations.
The ship will enter the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Genoa, Italy, on April 3 to get six new suites on Deck 8 and four new suites on Deck 5, introducing two new suite categories.
“Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment will strengthen her status as the world’s most luxurious expedition ship,” said Roberto Bruzzone, Silversea’s senior vice president of marine operations. “With our guests’ cruise experience in mind, we are broadening her range of accommodation options by introducing two new suite categories, enriching a selection of public venues, and creating space for additional crew members to maintain one of the industry’s highest crew-to-guest ratios. Building on the success of her inaugural Antarctic season, Silver Endeavour will welcome travelers in the Arctic from June 2023, offering deeper connections and greater destination reach than ever.”
Some of the new suites will replace the former helicopter hangar amidships, while others will take the place of the medical center, which is moving to space on Deck 4 currently occupied by the casino. Silversea will install two Master Suites and four Signature Suites, the two new suite categories. On the starboard side on Deck 5, four Classic Veranda Suites will be installed.
Silver Endeavour’s two new Master Suites, located towards the ship’s aft, will offer 270-degree views from their 312-square-foot verandas and large living areas, thanks to panoramic, vaulted glazing. The two 1,163-square-foot Master Suites will feature expansive living and dining areas; bedrooms with king-size or twin beds and a walk-in closet; and a bathroom with a walk-in shower and separate whirlpool bath. The living room will include a convertible sofa to accommodate a third guest.
Four new Signature Suites, ranging from 721 to 850 square feet, will offer an open living room and dining area; an expansive bedroom with king-size or twin beds, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a walk-in closet; and an adjoining bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower, and whirlpool bath. The living room will include a convertible sofa to accommodate a third guest, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass doors to verandas of 167 to 269 square feet.
Four Classic Veranda Suites will be installed on the ship’s starboard side on Deck 4, maintaining the traditional layout, features, and amenities of Silversea’s existing Veranda Suites. Each of the 356-square-foot suites will include a veranda of 52 square feet.
Moreover, the removal of the casino on Deck 4 will create space for four new crew cabins, which will host seven additional crew members to bolster the ship’s hotel team and enlarge the ship’s expedition team to 22.
Upcoming enhancements will also include the installation of handcrafted Lalique crystal panels in La Dame, Silversea’s signature French restaurant.
Silver Endeavour’s inaugural season in Antarctica included numerous highlights that demonstrate its advanced expedition capabilities. On November 24, for example, Silver Endeavour became the season’s first cruise ship to cross the Antarctic Circle, journeying as far south as Marguerite Bay. Other highlights from the inaugural season include the first-ever naming ceremony in the spectacular Lemaire Channel; the Antarctica premiere of long-term Silversea collaborator Steve McCurry’s biopic, “McCurry: The Pursuit of Color”; and the meeting of three Silversea ships in the White Continent in December – Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud.
Following the refurbishment in Genova, Silver Endeavour will undertake two voyages in the British Isles and Iceland before embarking upon its inaugural Arctic season from June 3 with nine voyages to many of the Polar Region’s most remote destinations, including Pond Inlet, Cape York, and Qaanaaq, among others.
