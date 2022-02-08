Silversea’s New Silver Nova To Sail 71-Day South America Voyage
Theresa Norton February 08, 2022
Silversea Cruises unveiled a 71-day Grand Voyage to Central and South America in 2024 aboard its newest ship, the 728-guest Silver Nova, scheduled for delivery in summer 2023.
The Grand Voyage South America 2024 will depart Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2024, and will visit 38 destinations in 18 countries. Fares begin at $49,900 for Silversea’s new Door-to-Door service, which includes private airport transfers, shore excursions and more.
This Grand Voyage – and all subsequent Grand Voyages across the fleet – will include round-trip business-class flights.
The Grand Voyage South America 2024 will sail inland on the Amazon River to Manaus, home of the famed opera house, and make a maiden call at Ilhabela, Brazil, home to a vast UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve.
The cruise also will visit Ushuaia at South America’s southernmost tip, as well as the continent’s glaciers and fjords. The 54,700-gross-ton Silver Nova will call in Lima, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo, with an extended call in Rio de Janeiro, where guests can experience Carnival with three overnights.
Before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on March 15, 2024, travelers will explore the Eastern Caribbean with calls in Virgin Gorda, St. Lucia, Bequia and more. Guests will also experience the region’s flavors – both on board and ashore – through Silversea’s S.A.L.T. culinary program.
Silver Nova is being built to be one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships ever built. The first hybrid luxury cruise ship will emit no emissions at port and has advanced hybrid technology featuring fuel cells.
To view the itinerary and inclusions, click here.
